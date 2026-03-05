Classic braided hairstyles for thick hair
What's the story
Braids have always been a go-to option for thick hair, providing a stylish and practical way to manage voluminous locks. They not only keep hair in place but also add an element of sophistication to any look. From classic to modern, braided hairstyles can be customized to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here are five braided hairstyles ideal for thick hair, each offering unique benefits and aesthetic appeal.
Classic style
The timeless French braid
The French braid is a classic that never goes out of style. It is perfect for thick hair as it distributes volume evenly across the scalp. This style involves three strands of hair being woven together from the top down, adding sections along the way. The result is a sleek, polished look that works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Unique twist
The elegant fishtail braid
The fishtail braid offers a distinctive twist to traditional braiding techniques. It is ideal for thick hair as it provides a textured look without adding too much bulk. To create this style, divide the hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section alternately, crossing them over each other until you reach the end. This intricate braid appears elegant and sophisticated.
Boho vibe
The Bohemian box braid
Box braids are ideal for thick hair, as they are protective and low-maintenance. These braids are created by sectioning the hair into squares or rectangles and braiding them individually from root to tip. Box braids can be worn long or short, giving versatility in styling options while keeping your natural curls protected underneath.
Inverted style
The modern Dutch braid
The Dutch braid, also known as an inverted French braid, is ideal for thick hair because it adds volume and dimension at the crown of your head. Unlike traditional braids that lie flat against the scalp, Dutch braids sit on top of the hair strands, creating a three-dimensional effect. This style can be worn as a single braid down your back or two braids framing your face.
Flowing locks
The playful waterfall braid
Waterfall braids are perfect if you want to show off your thick locks while adding some flair with cascading strands along the sides of your head. This hairstyle is ideal for thick hair as it gives you the volume and movement. You create a waterfall effect by alternating sections of hair over, under, and back again, leaving some loose strands flowing freely below.