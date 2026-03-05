Classic braided hairstyles for thick hair

Braids have always been a go-to option for thick hair, providing a stylish and practical way to manage voluminous locks. They not only keep hair in place but also add an element of sophistication to any look. From classic to modern, braided hairstyles can be customized to suit different occasions and personal styles. Here are five braided hairstyles ideal for thick hair, each offering unique benefits and aesthetic appeal.

Classic style The timeless French braid The French braid is a classic that never goes out of style. It is perfect for thick hair as it distributes volume evenly across the scalp. This style involves three strands of hair being woven together from the top down, adding sections along the way. The result is a sleek, polished look that works well for both casual and formal occasions.

Unique twist The elegant fishtail braid The fishtail braid offers a distinctive twist to traditional braiding techniques. It is ideal for thick hair as it provides a textured look without adding too much bulk. To create this style, divide the hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section alternately, crossing them over each other until you reach the end. This intricate braid appears elegant and sophisticated.

Boho vibe The Bohemian box braid Box braids are ideal for thick hair, as they are protective and low-maintenance. These braids are created by sectioning the hair into squares or rectangles and braiding them individually from root to tip. Box braids can be worn long or short, giving versatility in styling options while keeping your natural curls protected underneath.

Inverted style The modern Dutch braid The Dutch braid, also known as an inverted French braid, is ideal for thick hair because it adds volume and dimension at the crown of your head. Unlike traditional braids that lie flat against the scalp, Dutch braids sit on top of the hair strands, creating a three-dimensional effect. This style can be worn as a single braid down your back or two braids framing your face.