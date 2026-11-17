These timeless chignon hairstyles are perfect for any occasion
What's the story
The chignon is a classic hairstyle that has stood the test of time, providing an elegant solution for those seeking a sophisticated look. With its versatility and simplicity, the chignon can be adapted to suit various occasions and personal styles. Whether you are heading to work or attending a formal event, mastering this hairstyle can elevate your everyday elegance. Here are five classic chignon hairstyles that can add a touch of sophistication to your daily routine.
#1
Low twisted chignon
The low twisted chignon is perfect for those who prefer a subtle, yet elegant look.
To achieve this style, start by twisting sections of hair from either side of your head and pin them at the nape of your neck.
This creates a refined appearance that's perfect for professional settings or casual outings.
The low placement adds grace without overwhelming your features.
#2
Braided chignon
A braided chignon adds texture and interest to the classic bun shape.
Start by braiding the hair into one or two braids before wrapping them around each other at the base of your neck.
This style not only keeps hair secure but also adds an element of intricacy, making it suitable for both day-to-day wear and special occasions.
#3
Messy chignon
The messy chignon is all about effortless elegance, with its relaxed vibe.
Simply gather your hair into a loose bun at the back of your head, allowing some strands to fall naturally around your face.
This style is perfect for those who want an easy-to-achieve, yet chic, look that works well with casual outfits or laid-back events.
#4
High bun chignon
For those who prefer their hair off their necks completely, the high bun chignon is a great option.
Pulling all your hair up into a sleek top knot gives you an air of sophistication and poise.
Ideal for formal occasions where you want to make a statement, this hairstyle can be easily accessorized with pins or decorative combs.
#5
Side chignon
The side chignon gives an interesting twist to the traditional bun by placing it on one side of the head instead of centrally or low down at the nape.
This asymmetrical look provides an element of surprise, while remaining elegant enough for any occasion.
It gives you the best of both worlds: modernity and timelessness combined into one stylish package, without compromising on sophistication levels whatsoever!