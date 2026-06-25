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Want a timeless interior? Start with your lighting

By Simran Jeet 03:33 pm Jun 25, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Creating a classic lighting style can transform any space, giving it an elegant and timeless feel. The right lighting not only illuminates but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of a room. By choosing fixtures and designs that have stood the test of time, you can achieve a look that is both sophisticated and inviting. Here are five classic lighting ideas to help you achieve this timeless ambiance in your home.