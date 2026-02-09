Shibori design: All about this traditional Japanese dyeing technique
Shibori is a traditional Japanese dyeing technique that creates beautiful, intricate patterns on fabric. This art form has been around for centuries and continues to inspire modern textile design. From indigo-dyed fabrics to contemporary home textiles, shibori techniques are used all over the world. Here are five classic shibori designs that have stood the test of time and still influence today's textile creations.
Storm on the pole
Arashi shibori
Arashi shibori, meaning "storm on the pole," is created by wrapping fabric around a pole and binding it tightly with string or rubber bands. The fabric is then dyed, creating diagonal lines that resemble rain or storm patterns. This technique is often used in fashion and interior design, adding dynamic movement to textiles.
Folded clamp technique
Itajime Shibori
Itajime shibori uses folded fabric clamped between two pieces of wood or metal before dyeing. The result is geometric shapes like squares or triangles, which are sharp and defined. This method is popular for its ability to create intricate designs without much effort, making it a favorite among textile artists.
Spider web pattern
Kumo Shibori
Kumo shibori, meaning "spider," creates web-like patterns by twisting and binding the fabric in various ways before dyeing. The result is a delicate network of lines that resemble spider webs or clouds. This technique is often used in lightweight fabrics like silk or cotton, where the intricate design can be fully appreciated.
Stitching technique
Nui Shibori
Nui shibori is a stitching technique where patterns are created by hand-sewing along lines on the fabric, then pulling the threads tight before dyeing. This method allows for more control over the design, resulting in unique, custom patterns. It's especially popular for garments where the texture adds depth and interest.
Pleated fold technique
Miura shibori
Miura shibori involves folding the fabric in accordion-like pleats and binding it tightly before dyeing. This creates a series of parallel lines that add texture and dimension to the fabric. Often used in larger pieces like quilts or wall hangings, miura shibori adds both visual and tactile interest, making it a versatile choice in textile design.