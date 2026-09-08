5 elegant hairstyles you can create with a claw clip
What's the story
Claw clips are the perfect accessories to style your hair quickly and effortlessly. They are versatile, practical, and can be used for a number of hairstyles, be it casual or formal. With the right technique, you can create elegant hairstyles that stay in place all day long. Here are five timeless claw clip hairstyles that will always be in vogue.
#1
The classic French twist
The French twist is a sophisticated hairstyle that works for both work and special occasions.
For this style, gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it upwards.
Secure it with a claw clip by inserting it horizontally through the twist.
This style gives an elegant look while keeping your hair neatly in place.
#2
Half-up half-down elegance
The half-up, half-down style is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while securing the rest.
Take the top section of your hair and twist it slightly before securing it with a claw clip at the back of your head.
This simple, yet chic, hairstyle adds volume and flair without too much effort.
#3
Messy bun magic
A messy bun is an ideal go-to style for casual outings or busy days at home.
Just gather all your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure it with a claw clip.
The messy bun gives off an effortless vibe while keeping your hair out of your face.
#4
Low chignon charm
The low chignon is perfect for formal events or professional settings.
Start by gathering all your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail loosely and wrap it around itself to form a chignon shape.
Secure it with a claw clip for an elegant finish.
#5
Side-swept sophistication
For those who love side hairstyles, the side-swept look with a claw clip is perfect.
Sweep all your hair to one side, twist it loosely, and secure it with a claw clip near one ear.
This style gives you a sophisticated look while keeping the hair away from your face.