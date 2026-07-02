Egypt's Blue Hole: An iconic destination for divers
What's the story
Egypt's Blue Hole in Dahab is a dream destination for cliff diving enthusiasts. The natural underwater sinkhole attracts divers from all over the world with its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life. Famous for its depth and challenging conditions, it offers an exhilarating experience for both novice and experienced divers. Here is what makes this site a must-visit for adventure seekers.
#1
Understanding the Blue Hole's depth
The Blue Hole is famous for its depth, which goes as deep as 130 meters. This extreme depth makes it a challenging spot for experienced divers looking to explore beyond the usual limits. However, the depth also comes with risks, which is why divers must be well-prepared and aware of their limits before attempting to dive here.
#2
Marine life around the Blue Hole
The waters around the Blue Hole are teeming with marine life. Divers can expect to see a variety of fish species, corals, and other sea creatures that inhabit this part of the Red Sea. The rich biodiversity enhances the diving experience, making every descent into the blue a unique encounter with nature.
#3
Best time to visit Dahab's Blue Hole
The best time to visit Dahab's Blue Hole is during the months of April to June, and September to November, when the weather is pleasant and water visibility is at its best. These months guarantee a comfortable temperature for divers and clear waters to explore the underwater wonders of this famous site.
Tip 1
Safety tips for diving at Blue Hole
Safety should always be a priority when diving at the Blue Hole. Divers should be aware of potential hazards, such as sudden changes in depth or strong currents. It is advisable to dive with a buddy, carry appropriate gear, and ensure proper training before attempting this challenging site.