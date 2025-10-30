Where to go for cliff-jumping in Uganda

Uganda, with its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, is a dream destination for adventure enthusiasts. Cliff-jumping is one of the most thrilling activities you can try here. With breathtaking views and adrenaline-pumping experiences, these spots are a must-visit for anyone looking to add some excitement to their Uganda trip. Here are five amazing cliff-jumping spots that will surely get your heart racing.

#1 Jinja's Nile High Bungee Jinja is famous for its adventurous activities on the Nile River. The Nile High Bungee offers a unique cliff-jumping experience with a 44-meter drop into the river. The jump gives you an unparalleled view of the surrounding landscape and an adrenaline rush like no other. It is ideal for those looking for a mix of adventure and scenic beauty.

#2 Kalangala's Ssese Islands cliffs The Ssese Islands in Lake Victoria are famous for their beautiful beaches and thrilling cliff-jumping opportunities. The natural rock formations here give you several spots to jump into the lake below. The clear waters and stunning surroundings make it an ideal place for both beginners and experienced jumpers looking for some fun.

#3 Mount Elgon's Sipii Falls cliffs Sipii Falls on Mount Elgon provides an amazing cliff-jumping experience with its towering cliffs and cascading waterfalls. The height of the cliffs varies, giving you options from moderate to extreme jumps. The lush greenery around the falls adds to the beauty of this spot, making it a perfect place for nature lovers looking for adventure.

#4 Queen Elizabeth Park's Kazinga Channel Cliffs The Kazinga Channel in Queen Elizabeth National Park has some amazing cliff-jumping spots with views of wildlife like elephants and hippos nearby. The cliffs are of varying heights, giving options for all skill levels. Jumpers can enjoy both the thrill of jumping and the chance to see animals in their natural habitat.