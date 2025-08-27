Climbing the Maloti Mountains in Lesotho: A guide

If you're looking to conquer some peaks, head to the Maloti Mountains in Lesotho. These mountains, known for their rugged terrain and breathtaking views, make for a thrilling adventure. With an elevation of over 3,000 meters, the Maloti range is an ideal destination for adventure lovers to test their limits. Here's what makes climbing these peaks an unforgettable experience.

Timing Best time to visit The ideal time to climb the Maloti Mountains is during the dry season, which runs from May to September. During this period, the weather is more predictable with less rainfall, making it safer and more enjoyable for climbers. Temperatures are cooler, reducing the risk of heat-related issues while trekking through challenging paths.

Gear Essential gear for climbing For a successful climb in the Maloti Mountains, you must wear sturdy hiking boots and layers of weather-appropriate clothing. A reliable backpack is also a must-have. Since some trails are remote, a map or GPS device becomes crucial for navigation. Further, carrying sufficient water and energy snacks is important to stay hydrated and maintain energy levels throughout the climb, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience.

Peaks Popular peaks in Maloti range Some of the popular peaks in the Maloti range include Thabana Ntlenyana and Makheka Mountain. Thabana Ntlenyana is Africa's highest peak south of Kilimanjaro, at 3,482 meters above sea level. The peaks provide varying levels of difficulty for both novice and experienced climbers looking for different challenges.