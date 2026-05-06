5 spices you should always pair with cloves

Cloves are a versatile spice that can elevate the flavor of a number of dishes. Their strong, aromatic flavor makes them a staple in many kitchens. Apart from cloves, there are other spices that can complement and enhance their flavor. Here are five pantry spices that go well with cloves, and how they can be used to create delicious meals.

#1 Cinnamon: A warm companion Cinnamon is another spice that goes beautifully with cloves. Its warm and sweet flavor balances the strong taste of cloves. Together, they make an aromatic combination ideal for desserts such as apple pie or spiced cookies. You can also add them to your morning oatmeal or granola for an extra layer of flavor.

#2 Nutmeg: Adding depth to dishes Nutmeg is another spice that goes well with cloves. Its slightly nutty and sweet flavor adds depth to both savory and sweet dishes. The combination of nutmeg and cloves works wonders in pumpkin soup or spiced rice dishes. A pinch of both can elevate the taste of your holiday recipes.

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#3 Ginger: A zesty pairing Ginger adds a zesty kick that goes beautifully with the warm notes of cloves. This duo is commonly used in *chai* tea or gingerbread cookies, giving an invigorating yet comforting taste. Adding ginger and cloves to stir-fried vegetables or marinades can give an exciting twist to your regular recipes.

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#4 Cardamom: Exotic flair Cardamom brings an exotic flair when paired with cloves. Its unique aroma enhances the complexity of many recipes, especially in Indian cuisine. Together, cardamom and cloves make flavorful biryanis or aromatic curries that are sure to impress anyone at the dining table.