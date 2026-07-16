How clove can help you sleep better
What's the story
Clove, a commonly used spice, has been associated with several health benefits, including improving sleep quality. Its natural compounds are said to promote relaxation and help in a better night's sleep. Here are five ways clove can help you sleep better, making it a potential natural remedy for those struggling with insomnia or disturbed sleep patterns.
Tip 1
Clove oil aromatherapy
Inhaling clove oil through aromatherapy can help you relax and reduce stress levels.
The calming effect of the aroma may help you fall asleep faster by calming the mind.
To use this method, add a few drops of clove oil to a diffuser before going to bed. The gentle scent can create a peaceful environment conducive to sleep.
Tip 2
Clove tea before bedtime
Drinking clove tea before bedtime is another way to reap its sleep-enhancing benefits.
To prepare the tea, steep a couple of whole cloves in hot water for about 10 minutes.
The warm beverage can soothe your body and mind, making it easier for you to drift into restful slumber.
Tip 3
Clove-infused milk
Another way to use clove for better sleep is by adding it to your milk.
Heat some milk with a few cloves until it is warm, not boiling.
Drink this mixture before bed, and you may find it relaxes you and helps you sleep better.
Tip 4
Topical application of clove oil
Applying diluted clove oil topically can also help you relax before going to bed.
Mix a couple of drops of clove oil with a carrier oil like coconut or almond oil, and massage it onto your temples or wrists gently.
This method may help you unwind and prepare for sleep.
Tip 5
Clove powder in warm water
Mixing clove powder with warm water is yet another simple way to use its sleep-promoting properties.
Just add a pinch of powdered cloves into a glass of warm water, and drink it before bedtime.
This easy preparation could help you relax and improve your sleep quality naturally.