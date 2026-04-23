LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / How to use clove oil for better oral hygiene
How to use clove oil for better oral hygiene
Follow this guide

How to use clove oil for better oral hygiene

By Simran Jeet
Apr 23, 2026
11:10 am
What's the story

Clove oil, a natural remedy, has been used for centuries to promote oral health. Extracted from the buds of the clove tree, it contains eugenol, a compound known for its analgesic and antiseptic properties. This makes clove oil an effective option for maintaining oral hygiene. From relieving toothaches to freshening breath, clove oil can be a versatile addition to your dental care routine.

Pain relief

Relieving toothache naturally

Clove oil is commonly used as a home remedy to relieve toothache due to its analgesic properties. Applying a small amount of diluted clove oil directly on the affected area can provide temporary relief from pain and discomfort. The eugenol in clove oil helps numb the area and reduce inflammation, making it a popular choice for those seeking natural pain relief.

Germ protection

Antiseptic properties for oral care

The antiseptic properties of clove oil make it effective in protecting the mouth from harmful bacteria. Using diluted clove oil as a mouthwash, or adding it to your toothpaste, can help reduce plaque buildup and prevent gum disease. Its ability to inhibit bacterial growth makes it an excellent addition to any oral care regimen.

Advertisement

Breath freshener

Freshening breath naturally

Clove oil has a strong aroma that can help freshen breath naturally. Its antimicrobial properties also help reduce bad breath by targeting the bacteria responsible for it. Swishing diluted clove oil in your mouth or adding a drop to your toothpaste can leave your mouth feeling refreshed without the use of artificial additives.

Advertisement

Gum care

Supporting gum health

Regular use of clove oil can support gum health by reducing inflammation and promoting circulation in the gums. Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe irritated gums and prevent swelling. Massaging diluted clove oil on the gums, or using it in homemade mouth rinses, can contribute to healthier gums over time.

Usage tips

Easy ways to use clove oil at home

Incorporating clove oil into your daily routine is simple and effective. Mix one drop with carrier oils like coconut or olive oil before applying it on teeth or gums for pain relief, or massage gently onto gums for inflammation reduction. Alternatively, add one drop into warm water as part of homemade mouthwash solutions aimed at enhancing overall oral hygiene practices at home.

Advertisement