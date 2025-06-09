5 surprising health benefits of cloves
Often ignored in the spice rack, cloves are a treasure trove of health benefits.
These tiny aromatic flower buds are not just for flavoring your dishes, but have been used in traditional medicine for centuries.
Loaded with essential nutrients and compounds, cloves can do wonders for your overall well-being.
From improving your digestion to boosting immunity, these tiny spices have more than you think!
Let's find out some unexpected health benefits that cloves offer.
Digestive aid
Boosts digestive health
Cloves are famous for improving digestive health.
They contain compounds that stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which may help relieve problems like indigestion and bloating.
Further, cloves also have carminative properties that reduce gas formation in the gastrointestinal tract.
Having a pinch of clove in your diet may promote smoother digestion and improve gut health over time.
Oral care
Supports oral health
Cloves have been used traditionally to aid oral hygiene owing to their antibacterial properties.
The eugenol in cloves serves as a natural anesthetic and antiseptic. It fights oral bacteria responsible for cavities and foul breath.
Chewing on a clove or using clove oil diluted in water as a mouth rinse can keep your mouth clean. It also freshens your breath naturally.
Immunity boost
Enhances immune function
The antioxidants present in cloves contribute greatly to boosting immunity by neutralizing free radicals that damage cells.
Cloves are loaded with vitamin C and other antioxidants that help strengthen the body's defense mechanisms against infections and illnesses.
Regular consumption of cloves may help improve the immune response and make a person more resilient against common ailments.
Inflammation relief
Provides anti-inflammatory effects
High content of eugenol gives cloves anti-inflammatory properties. This helps in reducing inflammation in the body.
They are good for people suffering from inflammatory diseases like arthritis or muscle pain.
Adding cloves to your food or topical application of clove oil can bring relief from the pain caused due to inflammation.
Blood sugar control
Regulates blood sugar levels
Research indicates that compounds in cloves may help control blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin sensitivity and improving glucose metabolism.
This can be particularly useful for people living with diabetes or those at risk of developing it.
Adding small amounts of clove powder or extract to your balanced diet could help keep blood sugar levels stable over time without the spikes or falls.