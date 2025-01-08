Clumber Spaniels aren't exactly the canine version of Usain Bolt, but they still require regular exercise to prevent obesity.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity. This can include moderate-paced walks, play sessions in the yard or park, and swimming.

Swimming is particularly beneficial as it provides a low-impact workout, ideal for dogs with joint concerns.

Remember, consistency is key when it comes to exercising your dog.