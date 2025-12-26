Fond of cluster beans? You'll love these dishes

Cluster beans, or guar beans, are a staple in many Indian households. These beans are not just nutritious but also add a unique texture to dishes. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility of cluster beans, giving you a taste of different regional cuisines. Each recipe is easy to follow and uses ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens.

Dish 1 Gujarati-style cluster beans stir-fry This stir-fry is a simple yet flavorful dish from Gujarat. It features cluster beans cooked with spices like cumin and mustard seeds. The addition of grated coconut gives it a sweet and nutty flavor. This dish can be served with roti or rice for a wholesome meal. The key to this recipe is to cook the beans until they are tender but still retain their crunch.

Dish 2 Spicy cluster bean curry A spicy curry with cluster beans as the star ingredient, this one is perfect for those who love bold flavors. The curry is made with tomatoes, onions, and a mix of spices like turmeric, coriander, and chili powder. The result is a rich and aromatic dish that goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads like naan or paratha.

Dish 3 Cluster bean salad with peanuts This refreshing salad combines cooked cluster beans with peanuts for added crunch and protein. Tossed in lemon juice and seasoned with salt and pepper, it's a light yet satisfying option for lunch or as an accompaniment to other dishes at dinner time. The salad can be customized by adding other vegetables like carrots or bell peppers for extra color and nutrition.

Dish 4 South Indian-style cluster bean sambar Sambar is a beloved South Indian lentil soup, usually served with rice or dosas. In this version, cluster beans are added to the mix, along with tamarind paste, which gives it a tangy flavor. The dish is seasoned with curry leaves and mustard seeds, adding layers of flavor to the comforting soup.