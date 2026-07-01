Cluster bean fritters make for a delightful snack or appetizer option

Make delicious meals with cluster beans

By Vinita Jain 02:38 pm Jul 01, 202602:38 pm

What's the story

Cluster beans, or guar, are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their nutritional benefits and versatility. These fiber-rich legumes can be used to whip up several dishes that are both healthy and delicious. From curries to stir-fries, cluster beans can be the star of the show in many meals. Here are five ways to use cluster beans in your cooking.