Make delicious meals with cluster beans
What's the story
Cluster beans, or guar, are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their nutritional benefits and versatility. These fiber-rich legumes can be used to whip up several dishes that are both healthy and delicious. From curries to stir-fries, cluster beans can be the star of the show in many meals. Here are five ways to use cluster beans in your cooking.
Dish 1
Spicy cluster bean stir-fry
A spicy cluster bean stir-fry is an easy and quick dish to prepare. Simply sauté sliced onions, garlic, and green chilies in a pan. Add chopped cluster beans and cook until tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it a perfect option for lunch or dinner.
Dish 2
Cluster bean curry delight
Cluster bean curry is a delicious way to enjoy this vegetable's unique texture. Start by cooking chopped onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander powder in oil. Add diced cluster beans and let them simmer until soft. Finish off by adding coconut milk or yogurt for creaminess. Serve hot with rice or naan bread.
Dish 3
Nutritious cluster bean salad
For a refreshing salad, blanch some cluster beans until crisp-tender, and mix them with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Dress the salad with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. This nutritious salad is perfect for those looking for a light yet filling meal option.
Dish 4
Savory cluster bean fritters
Cluster bean fritters make for a delightful snack or appetizer option. Simply mix gram flour with finely chopped cluster beans, spices like turmeric and chili powder, and salt. Shape the mixture into small patties and deep-fry them until golden brown. These fritters are best served hot with mint chutney or yogurt dip.
Dish 5
Flavorful cluster bean rice pilaf
Cluster bean rice pilaf is an aromatic dish that combines basmati rice with sautéed cluster beans, onions, and spices like cardamom and cloves. Cook everything together until the rice absorbs the flavors completely. This pilaf makes an excellent side dish for any meal, adding both texture and taste to your dining experience.