Love beach vibes? Try these coastal decor ideas
What's the story
Coastal decor brings the calm and relaxed vibe of coastal living to urban apartments. By using natural materials and light colors, you can create a serene space that feels like a beachside retreat. This style is all about simplicity and freshness, making it perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are five practical ideas to get you started on coastal decor in your urban home.
Tip 1
Use of natural materials
Incorporating natural materials is key to achieving a coastal look.
Use wood, rattan, and jute to add texture and warmth to your space.
Wooden furniture or accents can give an earthy touch, while rattan chairs or baskets add an airy feel.
Jute rugs or mats can be used on floors for added comfort and style.
Tip 2
Light color palette
A light color palette is essential in coastal decor. Shades of white, beige, soft blue, and seafoam green mimic the colors of the ocean and sand.
These hues make spaces look larger and more open, which is perfect for small urban apartments.
You can paint walls in these colors or use them in upholstery and accessories.
Tip 3
Incorporate nautical elements
Nautical elements like anchors, ropes, and seashells can add authenticity to your coastal theme. Use these as decorative pieces on shelves or tables.
Wall art featuring sailboats or marine life can also enhance the theme without overwhelming the space.
Tip 4
Maximize natural light
Maximizing natural light is crucial in creating an inviting coastal atmosphere.
Use sheer curtains that allow sunlight to filter through while maintaining privacy.
Mirrors can also be strategically placed to reflect light around the room, making it brighter.
Tip 5
Bring in greenery
Adding plants brings life into any home, but works especially well with coastal decor by mimicking beachside flora like succulents or ferns.
They require minimal maintenance, yet provide visual interest with their varying textures and heights, further enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of your apartment's interior design scheme.