Why cocoa powder is your skin's best friend

African beauty secrets have always been revered for their natural and effective skincare practices. One such secret is the use of cocoa powder, which is a staple in many African households. Loaded with antioxidants, cocoa powder can do wonders for your skin by enhancing its glow and health. Here are five practical tips to use cocoa powder for a naturally glowing skin.

Tip 1 Cocoa powder face mask A cocoa powder face mask can work wonders for your skin. Mix two tablespoons of cocoa powder with one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of yogurt. Apply this mixture on your face, and leave it for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. This mask helps in moisturizing the skin and gives it a natural glow.

Tip 2 Exfoliating scrub with cocoa powder You can also use cocoa powder as an exfoliating scrub. Mix one tablespoon of cocoa powder with two tablespoons of sugar, and one tablespoon of olive oil. Gently massage this mixture onto your face in circular motions for a few minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. This scrub removes dead skin cells and promotes smoother, brighter skin.

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Tip 3 Cocoa powder toner To prepare a toner with cocoa powder, mix one-half teaspoon of cocoa powder in a cup of green tea. Let it cool, and use a cotton ball to apply it on your face after cleansing. This toner tightens pores and adds a subtle glow to your complexion.

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Tip 4 Moisturizing lotion with cocoa powder For an added moisture boost, mix one-half teaspoon of cocoa powder into your regular lotion or cream before applying it on your skin. The antioxidants in the cocoa powder help protect against environmental damage while keeping your skin hydrated.