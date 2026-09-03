No-bake chocolate treats you can make with cocoa powder
What's the story
Cocoa powder is one of the most versatile ingredients, lending its rich flavor to several dishes. For those who love the taste of cocoa, here are five delightful recipes that will satiate your sweet tooth without the need for an oven. Each recipe is easy to follow and requires simple ingredients, making them ideal for both novice and experienced cooks.
Mousse delight
No-bake chocolate mousse
This creamy chocolate mousse is prepared with cocoa powder, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract.
Start by whisking the cream until soft peaks form. In another bowl, mix cocoa powder and sugar.
Fold the dry mixture into the whipped cream gently. Spoon the mixture into serving cups, and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.
The result is a light, airy dessert that melts in your mouth.
Energy boost
Cocoa powder energy balls
Cocoa powder energy balls are perfect for a quick snack or breakfast on the go.
Combine oats, honey, peanut butter, and cocoa powder in a bowl. Mix well until everything is combined.
Roll the mixture into small balls, and refrigerate for about 30 minutes to firm them up.
These energy balls offer a healthy dose of fiber and protein, with a delicious chocolatey taste.
Frozen treat
Chocolate banana ice cream
Chocolate banana ice cream is an easy-to-make frozen dessert that requires just three ingredients: ripe bananas, cocoa powder, and milk or a plant-based alternative.
Slice bananas and freeze them overnight. Blend frozen banana slices with cocoa powder and milk until smooth.
Pour into an airtight container, and freeze again for one hour before serving.
Breakfast delight
Cocoa powder pancakes
Cocoa powder pancakes make for a delightful breakfast option with their chocolaty twist on traditional pancakes.
Mix flour, baking powder, sugar, cocoa powder, milk, and melted butter in a bowl.
Cook in a skillet over medium heat until bubbles form on the surface, and flip to cook the other side.
Serve warm with syrup or fresh fruit toppings.
Crispy crunch
Chocolatey rice crispy treats
Chocolatey rice crispy treats mix crispy rice cereal, melted marshmallows, and cocoa powder for an added flavor punch.
Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; add marshmallows until fully melted.
Stir in rice cereal along with sifted cocoa powder.
Press into a greased pan, let cool, then cut into squares for a crunchy yet chewy snack.