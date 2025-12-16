Coconut milk + spinach: 5 recipes you'll love

Coconut milk and spinach make a delicious and nutritious combination, perfect for a range of dishes. The creamy texture of coconut milk complements the earthy flavor of spinach, making it a versatile pairing for savory and sweet recipes alike. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight this unique combination, showcasing how these two ingredients can elevate your culinary creations.

Dish 1 Creamy spinach coconut soup A creamy spinach coconut soup is a comforting dish that combines the richness of coconut milk with fresh spinach. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add vegetable broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in chopped spinach and let it cook until wilted. Add coconut milk for creaminess and season with salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth for a velvety texture.

Dish 2 Spinach coconut curry delight Spinach coconut curry is an aromatic dish infused with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander. Start by cooking onions in oil until golden brown. Add diced tomatoes, followed by spinach leaves. Once the spinach wilts, pour in coconut milk to create a rich sauce. Season with curry powder or paste for added flavor. Serve this curry over rice or quinoa for a satisfying meal.

Dish 3 Coconut spinach smoothie bowl For a refreshing breakfast option, try making a coconut spinach smoothie bowl. Blend fresh spinach leaves with ripe bananas and some coconut milk until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top it off with sliced fruits like strawberries or kiwi, along with granola or nuts for crunchiness. This smoothie bowl offers both nutrition and taste without any added sugars.

Dish 4 Savory spinach coconut pancakes Savory pancakes made from spinach and coconut milk offer an interesting twist on traditional breakfast fare. Mix flour with baking powder before adding chopped spinach leaves into the batter mixture along with some grated coconut flakes (unsweetened, if preferred). Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides before serving hot, drizzled lightly over the top using maple syrup (optional).