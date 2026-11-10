Love coconut milk? Try these 5 vegetarian dishes

A creamy coconut vegetable curry is a comforting dish that combines fresh vegetables with the richness of coconut milk.

The curry is typically made with vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, simmered in spices such as turmeric and cumin.

The addition of coconut milk makes the sauce velvety and enhances the flavors of the spices.

This dish can be served over rice or noodles for a complete meal.