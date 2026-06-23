Delicious African dishes made with coconut and peanuts

Dish 1

West African peanut soup

West African peanut soup is a creamy dish made with ground peanuts, tomatoes, and spices. It is usually served with rice or fufu and is a staple in many West African countries. The soup's rich flavor comes from the natural oils in peanuts, which blend seamlessly with the tomatoes and spices. It is both hearty and nutritious, making it a favorite among locals.