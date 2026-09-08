Coconut water v/s buttermilk: Which keeps you more hydrated?
What's the story
Coconut water and buttermilk are two popular beverages often considered for their hydrating properties. Both the drinks have their own set of benefits, making them a common choice for those looking to stay hydrated. While coconut water is known for its natural electrolytes, buttermilk is famous for its cooling effect and probiotic content. Let us find out how these drinks compare when it comes to hydration.
#1
Electrolyte content in coconut water
Coconut water is often touted as a natural sports drink owing to its high electrolyte content.
It has potassium, sodium, and magnesium, which are important for maintaining fluid balance in the body.
The low-calorie drink can help replenish electrolytes lost during physical activities or hot weather.
Its natural sugars also provide a quick source of energy without the added calories of most commercial drinks.
#2
Probiotic benefits of buttermilk
Buttermilk is fermented milk that contains probiotics, which are good bacteria that help with digestion and gut health.
These probiotics can also help with nutrient absorption and strengthen the immune system.
Buttermilk's cooling effect makes it a great choice during hot weather or after workouts.
Its lower fat content compared to regular milk makes it easier to digest while still providing essential nutrients.
#3
Caloric value comparison
When it comes to caloric value, coconut water has about 46 calories per cup, while buttermilk has about 98 calories per cup.
For those watching their calorie intake but still wanting to stay hydrated, coconut water may be the better option.
However, if you are looking for a more filling drink with added nutritional benefits like protein and calcium, buttermilk could be the better choice.
Tip 4
Cost considerations for consumers
Cost can also be an important factor when choosing between coconut water and buttermilk.
In most cases, a pack of coconut water can cost anywhere between ₹40 and ₹100, depending on the brand and packaging size.
Buttermilk is usually cheaper, costing around ₹20 to ₹50 per glass or serving size at home or in local stores.