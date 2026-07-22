Coffee cherry: The superfood gaining attention
What's the story
African coffee cherries are making headlines for their potential health benefits. These small, bright fruits are the source of coffee beans and are packed with nutrients. Unlike traditional coffee, which is made from roasted beans, these cherries can be consumed whole or juiced for a different nutritional profile. They are rich in antioxidants and other compounds that could benefit your health in more ways than one.
#1
Nutrient-rich composition
African coffee cherries are packed with essential nutrients, such as vitamins C and E, and minerals like potassium and magnesium.
These elements are essential for the proper functioning of the body, from boosting the immune system to keeping the heart healthy.
The antioxidants present in these cherries help fight oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases.
Eating these fruits can be an easy way to boost your nutrient intake.
#2
Potential health benefits
The consumption of African coffee cherries may have several health benefits.
Some studies suggest that they may help improve brain function due to their caffeine content, albeit lower than that of roasted coffee beans.
The polyphenols in these cherries may also help reduce inflammation and improve gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.
#3
Sustainable farming practices
The cultivation of African coffee cherries often goes hand in hand with sustainable farming practices.
Many farmers use organic methods to grow these fruits, avoiding synthetic pesticides and fertilizers.
This not only helps protect the environment but also supports biodiversity on farms.
By choosing products made from sustainably grown coffee cherries, consumers can contribute to more eco-friendly agricultural practices.
#4
Versatile culinary uses
African coffee cherries can be used in a variety of culinary applications beyond traditional brewing methods.
They can be blended into smoothies, or used as a natural sweetener in desserts because of their natural sugars.
Some people even dry them to make a snack, or add them to salads for an extra crunch and flavor boost.