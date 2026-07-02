Kola nuts are famous for their natural caffeine content

Why you should know about kola nut

By Simran Jeet 11:33 am Jul 02, 202611:33 am

What's the story

The kola nut, a staple of West African culture, is making waves for its potential health benefits. Traditionally used in ceremonies and social gatherings, the kola nut is now being studied for its medicinal properties. With its stimulating effects and rich nutrient profile, the kola nut is gaining attention from health enthusiasts around the world. Here is a look at the kola nut's health benefits, and why it is trending.