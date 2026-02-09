Cold weather and health: 5 myths debunked
What's the story
As the temperature drops, many of us are led to believe a number of health myths related to cold weather. These misconceptions can affect our lifestyle choices and even our health. By debunking these myths, we can make more informed decisions about our health during the winter months. Here are some common cold weather health myths and the truths behind them.
Myth 1
Cold weather causes colds
A common belief is that cold weather itself can cause you to catch a cold. In reality, colds are caused by viruses, not the temperature. People tend to stay indoors more during colder months, increasing the likelihood of virus transmission in close quarters. Maintaining good hygiene practices and avoiding close contact with infected individuals are key to preventing colds.
Myth 2
Vitamin D isn't necessary in winter
Some believe that vitamin D intake isn't necessary during winter months, as sunlight exposure is minimal. However, this isn't true. The body produces less vitamin D in colder months due to less sunlight exposure, which can lead to deficiencies if not supplemented or compensated through diet. It's important to monitor vitamin D levels year-round.
Myth 3
You gain weight because of winter cravings
The idea that winter cravings automatically lead to weight gain is a myth. While it's true that colder months may make you crave heavier foods, it's possible to maintain a balanced diet with mindful eating habits. Incorporating seasonal produce and staying active can help manage weight without giving in to unhealthy cravings.
Myth 4
Hot drinks prevent hypothermia
Many believe that consuming hot drinks can prevent hypothermia by warming the body from within. However, this is misleading, as hot drinks only provide temporary comfort and don't actually raise core body temperature significantly enough to prevent hypothermia. Proper clothing layers and shelter from wind and moisture are essential for protection against hypothermia.
Myth 5
Moisturizer prevents dry skin in winter
While moisturizers are essential for keeping skin hydrated during dry winter months, they aren't a magic solution against dry skin on their own. Using a humidifier indoors, drinking plenty of water, and taking shorter showers can all help keep skin healthy in tandem with regular moisturizing.