Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body

Do collagen supplements improve your skin?

By Simran Jeet 04:10 pm Jun 22, 202604:10 pm

What's the story

Collagen supplements have become a popular choice for those looking to improve their skin health. Collagen, a protein, is an essential part of our skin, providing structure and elasticity. As we age, our body's collagen production decreases, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. Many believe that taking collagen supplements can reverse these signs of aging. But the truth behind these claims is often misunderstood.