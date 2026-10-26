Taro for breakfast: 5 iron-rich recipes
What's the story
Colocasia, also known as taro root, is a versatile root vegetable that can be a great addition to your breakfast. Rich in iron and other essential nutrients, colocasia can help you start your day on a healthy note. Here are five creative ways to include colocasia in your morning meal. These ideas are simple and delicious, making it easy to enjoy the health benefits of this root vegetable every day.
Dish 1
Colocasia pancakes with herbs
Colocasia pancakes are a savory delight that can be prepared by grating the root and mixing it with herbs such as cilantro and mint.
Add some spices like cumin and coriander for flavor.
Cook the mixture on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served with yogurt or chutney for an extra taste.
Dish 2
Spicy colocasia stir-fry
A spicy colocasia stir-fry makes a quick and nutritious breakfast option.
Slice the colocasia into thin rounds, and saute it with onions, green chilies, and mustard seeds. Add turmeric and salt to taste.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it a satisfying start to the day.
Dish 3
Colocasia porridge with nuts
For those who prefer a sweet breakfast, try making porridge from colocasia flour.
Cook the flour in water or milk until it reaches a creamy consistency.
Add jaggery or honey for sweetness, and top with nuts, like almonds or cashews, for crunch.
This comforting porridge is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 4
Baked colocasia chips
Baked colocasia chips make for an excellent snacky breakfast option.
Slice the root thinly using a mandoline slicer, toss with olive oil, and sea salt, and bake at 180 degrees Celsius until crispy.
These chips offer a healthier alternative to regular potato chips while delivering the same satisfying crunch.
Dish 5
Colocasia smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl with colocasia is an innovative way to enjoy this vegetable in the morning.
Blend boiled colocasia with bananas, spinach leaves, and almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with chia seeds, berries, and granola for added texture and nutrition.