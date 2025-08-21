When in Colombia, visit these coffee farms

Colombia is famous for its coffee but many of its most beautiful coffee farms still go unnoticed. These off-the-beaten-path gems offer a unique experience and a peek into the world of Colombian coffee-making. From learning about sustainable farming to tasting some of the best brews, these farms give you an authentic insight into Colombia's rich coffee culture. Here are some must-visit under-the-radar coffee farms promising an unforgettable journey for any coffee lover.

Sustainability Finca La Manchuria: A sustainable haven Finca La Manchuria is a pioneer of sustainable coffee farming. Nestled in the lush landscapes of Antioquia, this particular farm focuses on eco-friendly practices and community involvement. You can explore how they incorporate natural resources into their process, keeping the environmental impact at a minimum. The farm also offers guided tours where guests can learn about organic farming techniques and taste their exquisite brews.

Retreat Hacienda Venecia: A coffee lover's retreat Hacienda Venecia offers a holistic experience for those looking to explore the Colombian coffee culture more deeply. Located close to Manizales, it offers informative tours detailing everything from bean growing to brewing techniques. Guests can also spend the night in quaint lodgings surrounded by picturesque views of rolling hills and colorful plantations.

Biodiversity El Roble: Biodiversity at its best El Roble has made a name for itself with its efforts to protect biodiversity within its plantations. Located in Santander, this particular farm grows a variety of Arabica beans while also keeping the habitats of local wildlife species intact. From birdwatching activities to workshops on conservation efforts, you can participate in a number of activities here. All while enjoying freshly brewed cups from the source.