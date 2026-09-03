Jackfruit v/s Durian: Comparing their nutritional benefits
What's the story
Jackfruit and durian are two tropical fruits often compared for their nutritional profiles and health benefits. While both are rich in nutrients, they have their own unique properties that make them beneficial in different ways. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here is a look at the nutritional content of jackfruit and durian, and their health benefits.
#1
Nutritional content of jackfruit
Jackfruit is loaded with vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium.
It is also a good source of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
With low calories and no fat, jackfruit makes for a healthy snack option.
Its natural sugars provide an energy boost without causing a spike in blood sugar levels.
#2
Durian's unique nutrient profile
Often referred to as the king of fruits, durian is known for its rich nutrient profile.
It is high in vitamin B6, which is essential for brain health and mood regulation.
Durian also contains healthy fats that can help with heart health when consumed in moderation.
The fruit's high antioxidant content helps fight oxidative stress in the body.
#3
Health benefits of jackfruit
The fiber content in jackfruit makes it excellent for digestive health by preventing constipation and promoting regular bowel movements.
Its low glycemic index makes it diabetic-friendly, as it does not cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels after eating.
Plus, jackfruit's antioxidant properties may help reduce inflammation in the body.
#4
Durian's potential health advantages
Durian's high vitamin B6 content supports cognitive function by aiding neurotransmitter production.
Its healthy fats contribute to cardiovascular health by increasing good cholesterol levels (HDL) when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
The antioxidants present in durian may also strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals effectively.