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How to use avocado pits for healthy soil

By Simran Jeet 11:57 am Jul 03, 202611:57 am

What's the story

Avocado pits are becoming a popular composting option for those looking to enrich their garden soil. These hard seeds are packed with nutrients that can boost soil health and promote plant growth. By adding avocado pits to your compost pile, you can reap the benefits of their natural properties without any additional cost. Here are some insights into how you can use avocado pits effectively in your composting routine.