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Congo-Nile Divide: A dream trail for mountain bikers

By Simran Jeet 12:31 pm Jun 08, 202612:31 pm

What's the story

The Congo-Nile Divide in Rwanda is a dream destination for mountain biking enthusiasts. The scenic trail, which runs along the divide, offers breathtaking views and a unique adventure for those looking for something off the beaten path. With its varied terrain and rich biodiversity, the region makes for an ideal place for bikers to test their skills while enjoying nature's beauty.