What's the story

Cob houses are a harmonious fusion of environmental consciousness and individual creativity.

Crafted from natural materials like clay, sand, straw, and water, they serve as an ecological counterpoint to conventional building methods.

By attending a cob building workshop, you gain practical knowledge in this time-honored craft while fostering connections within a community-centric learning space.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of what to expect from these transformative workshops.