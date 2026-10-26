Cooking with lovage leaves? Try these creative recipes
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Often overshadowed by other herbs, lovage leaves are a versatile ingredient that can elevate various dishes. With their celery-like flavor, these leaves can be used in numerous recipes to add depth and complexity. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the distinct taste of lovage leaves. From soups to salads, these dishes showcase how lovage can be an integral part of your culinary creations.
Dish 1
Lovage leaf soup with potatoes
This comforting soup combines the earthy flavor of potatoes with the aromatic taste of lovage leaves.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic until soft. Add diced potatoes and vegetable broth, and then let simmer until the potatoes are tender.
Stir in chopped lovage leaves for a fresh burst of flavor just before serving.
This simple, yet satisfying, dish is perfect for a light lunch or dinner.
Dish 2
Fresh lovage leaf salad
A refreshing salad featuring lovage leaves as the star ingredient is both nutritious and delicious.
Mix fresh lovage leaves with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado chunks.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest. Toss gently to combine all ingredients evenly.
This salad makes for an excellent side dish or a light meal on its own.
Dish 3
Creamy lovage leaf risotto
Risotto is another dish where lovage shines beautifully.
Start by cooking Arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth while stirring frequently until creamy.
Add finely chopped lovage leaves, along with Parmesan cheese, toward the end of cooking time for richness without overpowering other flavors.
The result is an elegant risotto that is sure to impress guests at any gathering.
Dish 4
Lovage-infused vegetable stir-fry
For a quick weeknight meal, try adding lovage leaves to your favorite vegetable stir-fry recipe.
Sauté bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in sesame oil over high heat until they are crisp-tender.
Toss in a handful of torn lovage leaves, along with soy sauce and sesame seeds, before serving over steamed rice or noodles for a satisfying dish.
Dish 5
Savory lovage leaf pesto
Create a unique twist on traditional pesto by using fresh lovage leaves instead of basil.
Blend toasted pine nuts, garlic cloves, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and a generous amount of lovage until smooth.
This vibrant green sauce can be used as a spread on sandwiches, a topping for pasta dishes, or a dip for raw vegetables, making it a versatile addition to any meal plan.