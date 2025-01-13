5 creative ways to cook with forbidden rice
What's the story
Forbidden rice, also called black rice, is a fun way to switch up your usual rice routine.
Packed with antioxidants and even more protein than a lot of other types of rice, it's healthy and adds a pop of color to any dish.
Read on for five cool ways to use forbidden rice in your cooking.
Salad
A colorful start with forbidden rice salad
Kickstart your foodie journey with a colorful forbidden rice salad.
Combine cooked and chilled forbidden rice with diced mangoes, avocados, and a big handful of chopped cilantro.
Toss it all together with a simple dressing of lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This zesty salad is a true showstopper, tantalizing your taste buds while delighting your eyes.
Sushi
Elevate your sushi game
Replace the usual white sushi rice with forbidden rice for a fun and unexpected twist on your favorite sushi rolls.
The vibrant purple color of the forbidden rice pops against the green of avocado slices or cucumber strips, creating a visual treat for the eyes.
This simple swap not only adds a touch of whimsy to your sushi rolls, but it also boosts their nutritional value.
Porridge
Forbidden rice porridge for breakfast
Kickstart your morning with a piping hot bowl of forbidden rice porridge.
Simmered gently in almond milk until velvety smooth, this porridge is perfect sweetened with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup and finished with a scattering of fresh berries and crunchy nuts.
Not only is this breakfast option incredibly filling, but it also offers a powerhouse of health benefits.
Risotto
A twist on traditional risotto
Use forbidden rice for a unique twist on risotto.
Simmered slowly in vegetable broth and constantly stirred until creamy, this version incorporates grated Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option) and sauteed mushrooms for extra flavor.
The outcome is a vibrant risotto that will definitely surprise your guests.
Pudding
Dessert time: Forbidden rice pudding
Round off your meal with a touch of exotic sweetness - try our forbidden rice pudding.
Gently simmered in coconut milk and infused with the fragrant flavors of vanilla bean and cinnamon sticks, this dessert strikes the perfect balance between comfort and adventure.
Enjoy it chilled or at room temperature, and consider adding a sprinkle of sliced almonds or coconut flakes for extra crunch.