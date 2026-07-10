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Is drinking water from copper vessels good for you?

By Simran Jeet 04:49 pm Jul 10, 202604:49 pm

What's the story

Copper vessels have been a part of traditional practices for ages, especially when it comes to storing water. The practice is based on the belief that storing water in copper vessels can provide health benefits. However, the claims are often debated, and may not be entirely true. Here, we explore the myths and facts of drinking water from copper vessels, and if it really does any good.