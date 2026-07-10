Is drinking water from copper vessels good for you?
What's the story
Copper vessels have been a part of traditional practices for ages, especially when it comes to storing water. The practice is based on the belief that storing water in copper vessels can provide health benefits. However, the claims are often debated, and may not be entirely true. Here, we explore the myths and facts of drinking water from copper vessels, and if it really does any good.
#1
The antimicrobial properties myth
One of the most common beliefs is that copper has antimicrobial properties that kill bacteria and viruses in water. While some studies indicate that copper can kill certain microorganisms, the effect is not absolute. It is important to note that storing water in a copper vessel does not guarantee it will be free of harmful pathogens. Proper hygiene practices should still be followed to ensure safe drinking water.
#2
The trace mineral argument
Another argument in favor of drinking water from copper vessels is that it provides trace minerals essential for health. Copper is an essential mineral required for various bodily functions, including the formation of red blood cells, and maintaining healthy bones. However, the amount of copper leached into the water from a vessel may not be enough to meet daily nutritional requirements or provide significant health benefits.
#3
Potential health risks involved
While moderate copper intake is essential, excessive consumption can lead to toxicity and health issues, such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Over time, continuous exposure through drinking water stored in poorly maintained or improperly used copper vessels could lead to excessive intake. It is important to use these vessels responsibly and not rely solely on them for hydration or nutrition.
Tip 1
Maintenance and care considerations
Proper maintenance of copper vessels is also important to avoid any potential health risks associated with their use. Regular cleaning prevents oxidation and tarnishing, which can affect the quality of stored water. It's advisable not to use abrasive materials that could scratch the surface of these vessels during cleaning processes, as scratches may harbor bacteria over time if not addressed properly.