Coriander: Your herbal remedy for calm skin
What's the story
Coriander, a staple herb in most kitchens, is making a case for the summer months.
The cooling properties of the herb can be used to protect your skin from the harsh sun.
Here's how you can use coriander in your skincare routine to protect your skin.
From reducing inflammation to giving you something essential, coriander does it all naturally, when the mercury rises.
Cooling benefits
Cooling effects of coriander
We all know coriander has a cooling effect on our body, and this can be especially helpful during hot summer days.
You can apply coriander-infused water or paste on your skin, and it may help soothe heat-induced irritation and redness.
Coriander's natural cooling effect makes it a perfect choice if you want to calm your skin after being out in the sun.
Antioxidant power
Antioxidant properties of coriander
Rich in antioxidants, coriander is essential to fight free radicals that damage your skin due to sun exposure.
Antioxidants neutralize harmful molecules, which may reduce signs of aging and keep your skin's texture healthy.
Adding coriander to your diet or skincare regime would give you added protection against environmental stressors, serving as a natural shield for your skin in the hotter months.
Nutrient benefits
Nutrient-rich composition of coriander
Coriander is loaded with vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C and potassium, essential for healthy skin.
These nutrients aid collagen production and hydration levels, which are important in summers when dehydration is more prone to happen.
Applying coriander-based masks or consuming it regularly could improve your overall skin health.
Inflammation reduction
Anti-inflammatory effects of coriander
The anti-inflammatory properties of coriander work best when it comes to soothing skin irritated or inflamed due to sunburns or heat rashes.
Freshly crushed coriander leaves, when made into a paste, can give you a lot of relief from such discomfort.
Not only does it cool the area, but it also speeds up the healing process within the skin layers, making it a natural summer skin woe remedy.
DIY tips
Easy DIY coriander skincare tips
Making simple DIY skincare solutions with coriander at home can be easy on the pocket and effective on your summer skincare regimen.
For example, blending fresh coriander leaves with some yogurt gives a soothing face mask that hydrates the skin and calms irritated patches.
Alternatively, infusing water with crushed seeds makes an easy toner that refreshes tired-looking complexions without any harsh chemicals.