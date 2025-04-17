What's the story

Coriander seeds, a staple in almost every kitchen, are more than just flavoring agents. They come with a plethora of benefits for your skin health and glow.

Loaded with the goodness of nutrients and antioxidants, these tiny seeds can work wonders for your skin texture and appearance.

From lowering inflammation to ensuring a radiant complexion, coriander seeds have been an ancient remedy.

Let's find out how can they benefit your skincare.