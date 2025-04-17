What's the story

Vegetarian condiments can elevate the simplest of dishes, adding flavor and depth without needing meat-based ingredients.

These pantry staples are a must-have for anyone looking to up their vegetarian cooking.

From tangy sauces to aromatic spices, these condiments offer a range of tastes and textures that'll make everyday meals more exciting.

Here are some must-have vegetarian condiments that every home kitchen should stock.