Elevate your meals with these must-have condiments
What's the story
Vegetarian condiments can elevate the simplest of dishes, adding flavor and depth without needing meat-based ingredients.
These pantry staples are a must-have for anyone looking to up their vegetarian cooking.
From tangy sauces to aromatic spices, these condiments offer a range of tastes and textures that'll make everyday meals more exciting.
Here are some must-have vegetarian condiments that every home kitchen should stock.
Flavor enhancer
Soy sauce: A versatile flavor enhancer
Soy sauce is a kitchen staple for its versatility and rich umami flavor.
Made from fermented soybeans, it brings a depth of flavor to stir-fries, marinades, and dressings.
Just a splash can elevate the taste of vegetables, tofu, or rice dishes.
Available in different varieties like light or dark soy sauce, it can serve different culinary requirements and preferences.
Nutty delight
Tahini: Creamy sesame paste
Tahini is a creamy paste of ground sesame seeds.
Though it's a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine, it has taken the world by storm with its nutty flavor and smooth texture.
An essential ingredient in hummus, tahini also makes a great dressing/dip when mixed with lemon juice and garlic.
Sweet & tangy
Balsamic vinegar: Sweet & tangy touch
Originating from Italy's Modena region, balsamic vinegar is known for its sweet yet tangy profile.
This condiment pairs perfectly with salads, roasted vegetables, and even desserts such as strawberries with a balsamic glaze.
The unique flavor of balsamic vinegar comes from an aging process that gives the condiment its complex taste over time.
This makes it a must-have for any vegetarian kitchen.
Spicy kick
Sriracha: Spicy kick with garlic notes
Sriracha is famous for its spicy kick along with subtle garlic notes, making it ideal for anyone who loves a punch of heat in their food without overpowering other flavors on their plate.
Be it drizzled onto noodles or incorporated into sauces themselves, sriracha amps the excitement wherever used.