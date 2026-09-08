5 ways to cook with corn and bell peppers
What's the story
Corn and bell peppers are two versatile ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. Sweet corn, with its natural sweetness, and colorful bell peppers, with their crunch and mild flavor, make for an amazing combination. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a full meal, these ingredients can be used in a number of ways to create something delicious. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the magic of corn and bell peppers.
Stir-fry delight
Corn and bell pepper stir-fry
A simple stir-fry with corn and bell peppers makes for a quick, nutritious dish.
Saute sliced bell peppers in olive oil until they soften. Add sweet corn kernels and cook for another few minutes.
Season with salt, pepper, and a dash of soy sauce for added depth of flavor.
This dish goes well with rice, or it can be enjoyed on its own as a light meal.
Skewer sensation
Grilled corn bell pepper skewers
Grilled skewers of corn and bell pepper make for a perfect appetizer or side dish for any barbecue.
Simply thread alternating pieces of fresh corn and colorful bell pepper chunks onto skewers.
Brush lightly with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and grill until the vegetables are tender, with char marks.
These skewers add a smoky flavor that complements their natural sweetness.
Fresh salad mix
Corn bell pepper salad
A refreshing salad with corn and bell peppers makes for an ideal choice for warm days.
Mix together canned or cooked sweet corn, diced red, yellow, or green bell peppers, chopped onions, and cilantro leaves in a bowl.
Dress it up with lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad is not just colorful but also packed with nutrients.
Soup comfort
Creamy corn bell pepper soup
A creamy soup made from pureed sweet corn mixed with roasted red bell peppers makes for a comforting dish on chilly days.
Saute onions until translucent, then add roasted red bell pepper pieces along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until soft, and blend into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender.
Stir in cream for richness, seasoning as needed.
Quesadilla Twist
Corn bell pepper quesadillas
Quesadillas stuffed with melted cheese, fresh sweet corn, and diced green, red, and yellow bell peppers make for a delicious meal option.
Simply fill tortillas with the mixture, cook on a skillet until crispy, and serve hot with salsa and sour cream on the side.
This recipe is easy to prepare and great for lunch or dinner.