You probably haven't tried corn like this
What's the story
Corn is a staple ingredient in many dishes across India, offering a delicious and filling addition to meals. From spicy to sweet, these corn-based dishes are loved by many for their unique flavors and textures. They not only make meals more satisfying but also offer a taste of local culinary traditions. Here are some popular corn-based dishes that you can enjoy across India.
Dish 1
Spicy corn chaat delight
Corn chaat is a spicy and tangy dish made with boiled corn kernels mixed with a host of spices, chutneys, and fresh ingredients like onions and coriander.
This dish is commonly found at street food stalls in cities like Mumbai and Delhi.
The combination of spices makes it a zesty treat that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Dish 2
Sweet corn upma twist
Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish, but with a corn twist. Here, semolina is replaced with ground corn, making it a unique variation.
The dish is cooked with vegetables like peas and carrots, and seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
This savory breakfast option is filling and nutritious.
Dish 3
Corn poha fusion
Poha is another popular breakfast option in India, usually prepared with flattened rice.
However, in some regions, you will find a fusion version where corn flakes are used instead of flattened rice.
The dish is cooked with turmeric, peanuts, onions, and green chilies, making it a crunchy yet soft texture.
Dish 4
Masala corn bhutta experience
Roasted corn on the cob, popularly known as bhutta, is a favorite street food during the monsoon season in India.
Vendors roast the corn over open flames until slightly charred, and then slather it with butter or lime juice, along with spices like chili powder or salt.
This simple yet flavorful snack can be easily found at roadside stalls across the country.