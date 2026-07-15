How to make a delicious corn pudding
What's the story
Savory corn pudding is a delightful dish that can be prepared in just five minutes. This quick recipe combines the sweetness of corn with aromatic herbs, creating a flavorful treat perfect for any meal. Ideal for those busy days when you want something tasty without spending too much time in the kitchen, this pudding is both simple and satisfying.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this savory corn pudding, you need a can of sweet corn, some fresh herbs, like parsley or chives, a pinch of salt, and pepper.
You'll also need a tablespoon of olive oil or butter to enhance the flavors.
These readily available ingredients make it easy to whip up this dish anytime.
Base mixture
Mixing the base
Start by draining the canned sweet corn and placing it in a mixing bowl.
Add one tablespoon of olive oil or melted butter to the corn. Season with salt and pepper according to taste.
Mix well until all ingredients are evenly coated. This forms the base of your pudding, ensuring every bite is flavorful.
Herb infusion
Adding fresh herbs
Chop fresh parsley or chives finely, and add them to your corn mixture.
These herbs add freshness and depth to your pudding's flavor profile.
Stir well so that the herbs are evenly distributed throughout the mixture, ensuring that every mouthful has a hint of herbal goodness.
Quick cooking
Cooking method
Transfer your mixed ingredients into a microwave-safe bowl or dish.
Microwave on high for two minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure even cooking.
The heat will blend all flavors together, while keeping the texture creamy yet firm enough to hold shape when served.
Enjoying your pudding
Serving suggestions
Once cooked, let it cool slightly before serving as an appetizer or side dish at lunch or dinner parties alike.
Alternatively, enjoy it alone as part of a light snack option during busy workdays, where quick meals come in handy most often.