Corn silk: Uses, benefits, and recipes
What's the story
Often overlooked, corn silk is the long, thread-like fibers that grow on an ear of corn. While most of us throw it away, corn silk has been used in traditional cooking for centuries. Not only does it add a unique flavor, but it also comes with a number of health benefits. Here are five creative ways to use corn silk in your cooking.
Tea time
Corn silk tea infusion
Corn silk tea is a popular herbal drink, prepared by steeping dried corn silks in hot water.
The tea has a mild, slightly sweet taste and can be enjoyed hot or cold.
It is said to have diuretic properties and may help with digestion.
To prepare, simply boil water and add a handful of dried corn silks. Let it steep for about 10 minutes before straining.
Salad Twist
Adding texture to salads
Incorporating fresh corn silk into salads can add an interesting texture and subtle sweetness.
Simply toss a handful of clean, fresh corn silks into your favorite salad mix for an unexpected twist.
They pair well with leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados.
The delicate strands blend seamlessly with other ingredients while providing additional nutrients such as vitamins A and C.
Broth base
Flavorful corn silk broth
Corn silk broth serves as an excellent base for soups or stews.
To make this flavorful broth, simmer fresh or dried corn silks with vegetable stock or water, along with herbs like thyme or parsley.
The resulting liquid will have a light golden color and a hint of sweetness from the corn silks.
Use it as a base for vegetable soup or as a cooking liquid for grains like quinoa.
Sweet addition
Enhancing desserts with corn silk syrup
Corn silk syrup makes for an interesting addition to desserts by adding a natural sweetness without overpowering other flavors.
To make this syrup, simmer fresh corn silks with sugar until it thickens into a syrupy consistency.
This versatile syrup can be drizzled over pancakes, waffles, or ice cream, or even used as a sweetener in tea.
Oil infusion
Infusing oils with corn silk essence
Infusing oils with corn silk essence gives you a unique flavor profile perfect for salad dressings or drizzling over cooked dishes.
Start by placing clean, dry corn silks in a glass jar, and cover them with olive oil.
Seal tightly and let the mixture sit in a cool, dark place for about two weeks. Shake occasionally to evenly distribute flavors throughout the infusion process.