You must visit these charming villages in Costa Brava
What's the story
Spain's Costa Brava is famous for its beautiful coastline and charming villages. The region, which stretches from the French border to Barcelona, has a number of picturesque villages that have retained their traditional charm. These villages give a peek into the rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty of the area. From colorful houses to cobbled streets, each village has its own unique character and history.
#1
Discovering Calella de Palafrugell
Calella de Palafrugell is a quaint fishing village with whitewashed houses and narrow streets. This village is famous for its peaceful beaches and crystal-clear waters, making it an ideal spot for sunbathing or swimming. The village also hosts the annual Havaneres Festival, celebrating traditional Cuban music. Visitors can stroll along the coastal paths or relax at one of the many cafes lining the waterfront.
#2
Exploring Pals' medieval charm
Pals is a medieval village that takes you back in time with its ancient stone buildings and cobbled streets. Perched on a hilltop, it offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and the Mediterranean Sea. The village is famous for its well-preserved Torre de les Hores tower, and the Gothic-style church of Sant Pere. Pals' medieval charm makes it a must-visit for history buffs.
#3
Enjoying Tossa de Mar's coastal beauty
Tossa de Mar is famous for its stunning coastline dotted with golden sandy beaches and turquoise waters. The village has a historic castle, Castillo de Tossa, which overlooks the sea. Visitors can explore the old town, with its narrow alleys lined with shops selling local crafts, or relax on one of the many beaches that cater to different preferences.
#4
Experiencing Cadaques' artistic legacy
Cadaques has long been a favorite of artists such as Salvador Dali, who found inspiration in its stunning landscapes. The village has whitewashed buildings that contrast beautifully with the blue sea, making it a picturesque setting. Visitors can check out Dali's former residence, Casa-Museo Dali Portlligat, or take a boat ride to nearby Cap de Creus Natural Park for hiking opportunities amid stunning scenery.