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You must visit these charming villages in Costa Brava

By Simran Jeet 03:58 pm Jun 15, 202603:58 pm

What's the story

Spain's Costa Brava is famous for its beautiful coastline and charming villages. The region, which stretches from the French border to Barcelona, has a number of picturesque villages that have retained their traditional charm. These villages give a peek into the rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty of the area. From colorful houses to cobbled streets, each village has its own unique character and history.