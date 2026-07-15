Make couscous more exciting with these recipes
What's the story
Couscous, a versatile North African staple, is gaining popularity for its quick-cooking and adaptable nature. As a whole grain, couscous is a healthy addition to any meal, providing a mild flavor that goes well with a range of ingredients. Here are some innovative ways to incorporate couscous into your meals, showcasing its culinary potential and nutritional benefits.
Dish 1
Mediterranean couscous salad
A Mediterranean couscous salad is a refreshing take on the traditional salad.
It combines cooked couscous with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.
Tossed in olive oil and lemon juice, this salad is both nutritious and delicious.
The addition of fresh herbs, like parsley or mint, can elevate the flavors even more.
This dish is ideal for warm weather or as a side at gatherings.
Dish 2
Spicy couscous stir-fry
Transforming couscous into a spicy stir-fry offers an exciting twist to regular stir-fry dishes.
Start by cooking the couscous as per package instructions.
In a pan, sauté vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli with garlic and ginger for added depth of flavor.
Add soy sauce and chili paste for spice before mixing in the couscous.
This dish marries textures beautifully while offering a satisfying heat.
Dish 3
Sweet couscous breakfast bowl
For those who love sweet breakfasts, try making a couscous breakfast bowl.
Cook couscous with almond milk instead of water for creaminess.
Top it off with sliced bananas or berries for natural sweetness. A sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg adds warmth to this morning meal option.
Not only does this provide energy to kickstart your day, but it also keeps you full longer than regular cereals.
Dish 4
Herb-infused couscous side dish
Herb-infused couscous makes for an elegant side dish that goes with any main course.
To prepare it, cook the grains in vegetable broth instead of water to add depth of flavor.
Stir in finely chopped herbs like cilantro or dill after cooking. You can also add toasted nuts like almonds or pine nuts for crunchiness.
This simple yet flavorful side enhances the meal without overpowering other elements on the plate.