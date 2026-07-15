Make couscous more exciting with these recipes

A Mediterranean couscous salad is a refreshing take on the traditional salad.

It combines cooked couscous with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

Tossed in olive oil and lemon juice, this salad is both nutritious and delicious.

The addition of fresh herbs, like parsley or mint, can elevate the flavors even more.

This dish is ideal for warm weather or as a side at gatherings.