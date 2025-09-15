DIY toys: 5 fun projects to try at home

Crafting traditional African toys is a unique way to explore cultural heritage while getting your creative juices flowing. These toys, often crafted from easily available materials, reflect the resourcefulness and creativity of many African communities. Making these toys yourself, gives you an insight into traditional practices, and provides a hands-on experience that is educational and entertaining. Here are five simple DIY projects to get you started.

Project 1 Create a wire car Wire cars are a staple in many parts of Africa as they're easy to make and materials are readily available. Just collect some wire, a pair of pliers and bottle caps as wheels. Shape the wire into a frame of a car, making sure it's firm to maintain structure. Use more wire to attach bottle caps as wheels. Not only does this make a fun toy, it also provides a lesson in basic engineering.

Project 2 Make a clay doll For generations, kids across Africa have crafted clay dolls. To make your own clay doll, use natural or air-dry clay if natural isn't available. Mould the clay into the shape of a figure with distinct features like arms and legs. Let it dry completely before decorating with paint or fabric scraps for clothing. This project encourages creativity while connecting with traditional art forms.

Project 3 Construct an mbira instrument The mbira is a traditional musical instrument that is famous for its soothing sounds. To make one at home, you'll need wood for the base, metal tines (which you can make from old forks), and nails or screws to attach them securely onto the wooden base. Once assembled, plucking the tines produces melodic tunes mimicking those played on authentic mbiras across Africa.

Project 4 Weave grass mats for play areas Grass mats double as versatile play areas or decorative items in many African homes. Collect long grass blades or straw-like materials to weave tightly into mats using simple over-under techniques (common in basket weaving practices worldwide today, too!). They provide comfortable surfaces where kids can sit comfortably during playtime indoors or outdoors alike without worry about dirt stains ruining clothes/furniture underneath them either way around!