Hair comb updos: 5 tips to nail the classic style 

Hair comb updos have always been the epitome of timeless elegance, adding a sophisticated touch to any look. These styles are extremely versatile, perfect for an outing with friends or a formal event. With the right techniques and tools, anyone can master the art of creating chic hair comb updos. Here are some practical tips to help you achieve these classic hairstyles with ease and confidence.

Tool selection Choosing the right comb Selecting the right hair comb is essential for creating a classy updo. Opt for combs made from good quality metal or plastic to ensure they are sturdy. The size of the comb should also match your hair; larger teeth are ideal for thick hair, while finer ones work for thinner strands. A good quality comb can make styling easier and more effective.

Prepping steps Preparing your hair As is the case with all hairstyles, proper preparation is key to achieving a flawless updo. Start by washing your hair with a volumizing shampoo to add body and texture. Once dry, apply a heat protectant before using any styling tools like curling irons or straighteners. This step not only protects your hair but also helps in setting the style better.

Styling basics Mastering basic techniques Understanding basic styling techniques can go a long way in making you a pro at creating stunning updos. Start by sectioning your hair into manageable parts with clips or ties. Practice twisting or braiding the sections before securing them with pins or clips around the base of the comb. Experiment with different placements until you find what suits you best.

Finishing touches Securing your style Once you've styled your hair into an updo, securing it properly guarantees longevity throughout the day/night. Use bobby pins that match your hair color for a discreet hold and apply hairspray evenly over the entire style to maintain its shape without stiffness. For added security, consider using decorative pins alongside functional ones.