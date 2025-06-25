How to style loafers

Loafers are a timeless footwear staple which celebrities love to include in their everyday style. Versatile and comfy, loafers can be dressed up or down according to an occasion. From casual outings to formal dos, these shoes give you a chic yet practical option. Celebrities have been seen wearing loafers in so many ways and here are some of them to inspire you.

Tailored look Pair with tailored trousers Pairing loafers with tailored trousers is what celebrities swear by when they want to look polished. This combination goes well with work and also casual outings. Go for neutral-colored trousers and classic leather loafers to keep it elegant. A simple blouse or shirt can complete the look, making it apt for various occasions without compromising on style.

Casual vibe Match with denim jeans Denim jeans with loafers make for a relaxed yet stylish look that many celebrities love. This combination is ideal for everyday wear, providing comfort without compromising on sense of style. Go for straight-leg or skinny jeans and team them with suede or leather loafers of contrasting shades. A basic tee or sweater can complete the look, making it perfect for running errands or meeting friends.

Feminine touch Style with skirts and dresses Loafers can also be styled with skirts and dresses to add that femme touch while keeping comfort intact. Celebrities often opt for a midi skirt or a flowy dress with a sleek pair of loafers for an effortlessly chic look. This combination works perfectly in both casual and semi-formal settings, giving you the freedom to style it either ways. You can add accessories like belts or scarves to complete the look.