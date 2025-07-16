Healthy breakfasts: Smashed chickpea tomato flatbread

Smashed chickpea tomato flatbread is a quick and wholesome breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. The dish combines protein-rich goodness of chickpeas with the fresh taste of tomatoes, all on a flatbread. It's a perfect choice for those busy mornings when you are pressed for time but still want to enjoy a wholesome meal. The simplicity of ingredients ensures this breakfast is both satisfying and easy to make.

Essentials Ingredients needed for preparation To make smashed chickpea tomato flatbread, you will require canned/cooked chickpeas, ripe tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, and flatbreads. These are easily available in most kitchens and can be obtained from nearby grocery stores as well. The mixture of these simple ingredients makes a delicious base that you can dress up with other toppings, if you like.

Preparation Steps to prepare the flatbread Start by mashing the chickpeas in a bowl with a fork, until they reach your preferred consistency. Dice the tomatoes into tiny pieces and mix them with the mashed chickpeas. Add olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Spread this mix evenly over your chosen flatbreads. If you have more time or ingredients lying around, consider adding herbs like basil or parsley for flavor.

Health boost Nutritional benefits of chickpeas Chickpeas make for an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, both of which help keep your energy levels high through the morning. They are also rich in essential vitamins like folate, and minerals like iron, that support your overall health. Adding chickpeas to your breakfast helps you feel fuller while providing the nutrients you need without going overboard on the calories.