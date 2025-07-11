5 tasty recipes featuring red bell peppers

Red bell peppers are a versatile ingredient that can amp up the flavor and color of several dishes. Loaded with vitamins A and C, they also make a healthy addition to your meals. Be it roasted, grilled, or sauteed, red bell peppers lend a sweet and slightly tangy flavor to a variety of recipes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight red bell peppers' versatility across different dishes.

Savory filling Stuffed red bell peppers Stuffed red bell peppers make for a hearty, nutritious meal that is extremely satisfying. You can fill the peppers with a mixture of rice, beans, vegetables, and spices. Baking them allows the flavors to meld together while keeping the pepper's texture intact. This dish is perfect for those looking for a filling yet healthy option that highlights the natural sweetness of red bell peppers.

Creamy comfort Roasted red pepper soup Roasted red pepper soup gives you the creaminess without the heavy cream. Roasting the peppers beforehand enhances their natural sweetness and deepens their flavor. Blending them with vegetable broth makes a smooth soup which is excellent as an appetizer or a light meal. This recipe is perfect for cooler days when you want something warm and comforting.

Fresh crunch Grilled red pepper salad Grilled red pepper salad is a refreshing take on the classic summer salad, mixing fresh ingredients with smoky flavors from grilling. Sliced red bell peppers are grilled until they have char marks, tossed together with greens like arugula or spinach, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and dressed lightly with olive oil and lemon juice. It's refreshing yet substantial enough to serve as a main course on warm days.

Flavorful spread Red pepper hummus dip Red pepper hummus dip takes your regular hummus to the next level by mixing roasted red bell peppers into the batter. The outcome is a colorful spread that is delicious and pleasing to the eyes. It's great as an appetizer served alongside pita bread or fresh vegetables such as carrots or cucumbers for the dipping.