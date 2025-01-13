Boost your tea time with the power of moringa leaf
What's the story
Moringa leaf, harvested from the Moringa oleifera tree, is renowned for its health-boosting properties.
Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it's a powerhouse ingredient that can elevate your teas to new levels of deliciousness and nutrition.
Read on to discover five creative ways to infuse moringa magic into your tea time!
Basics
Traditional hot moringa tea
To prepare a basic and strong cup of hot moringa tea, you need dried moringa leaves.
Infuse one teaspoon of the leaves in boiling water for approximately five to seven minutes.
This process allows the release of the leaf essence, creating a nutrient-dense tea characterized by a bright green color and a mildly earthy flavor.
It is a perfect morning drink to jumpstart your day.
Refreshment
Iced moringa mint tea
On a hot day, when you want a cool and refreshing drink, iced moringa mint tea is the way to go.
Just mix dried moringa leaves and fresh mint leaves in hot water, and let them infuse for ~ seven minutes.
Strain it, let it cool down a bit, and then throw in some ice cubes.
Not only is it super refreshing, but it's also packed with antioxidants.
Zest and spice
Moringa lemon ginger tea
Add a twist of lemon and ginger to your moringa tea for an extra kick of flavor and health benefits.
Boil water with a small piece of ginger and a teaspoon of dried moringa leaves for ~10 minutes.
After straining, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice to taste.
This combination is particularly beneficial during the winter months as it aids in boosting the immune system.
Sweetness
Sweetened moringa tea variations
If you like your tea a little sweet but want to avoid refined sugar, there are healthier options that complement moringa's unique flavor profile.
Honey or agave syrup can add a touch of natural sweetness to your moringa tea, enhancing its flavor without resorting to processed sugars.
Simply prepare your moringa tea base as usual then stir in a little honey or agave syrup to taste. Enjoy!
Creaminess
Moringa tea latte
If you love creamy drinks, turning your usual moringa tea into a latte is a great way to switch things up.
Simply make a strong moringa tea and then blend it with warm milk or a plant-based milk alternative like almond or oat milk until frothy.
A sprinkle of cinnamon on top adds flavor and pairs well with the health benefits of the drink.